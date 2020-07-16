Increased cost of transport is negatively impacting the productivity of the government workforce according to the Union of Kenya Civil Servants.

The union’s Secretary General Tom Odege says most government employees cannot afford basic commodities due to high transport cost which has stretched daily expenses besides jeopardizing critical public services.

Coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the job market that has so far seen an estimated 800, 000 jobs lost in the private sector.

Stakeholders are now issuing alerts on the impact of COVID-19 in the civil service when it comes to output.

According to the Union of Civil Servants, productivity is only at a quarter of normal operations with critical government offices mostly offering selected essential services left understaffed as strict health measures are enforced according to the union’s Secretary General Tom Ondege this is partly occasioned by the high cost of living that has reduced productivity of the workers.

Escalating transport charges, the union says are now beyond many civil servants.

The union adds that all civil servants should be treated as front line workers due to their frequent interactions with clients and be provided with PPEs kits and adequate insurance cover.

The union is pushing for an increase of civil servants allowance to mitigate against the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.