Covid-19 claims 11 more as 847 test positive

The Ministry of Health has on Saturday recorded 847 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 6,080 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 13.9%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 196,745 from a cumulative test of 2,087,582 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 820 are Kenyans while 27 are foreigners with 485 being male while 362 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a five-month-old baby while the oldest is 97 years.

722 patients have recovered from the disease, 567 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 155 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 185,762 of which 148,173 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 37,589 are from various health facilities.

11 patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 3,849.

A total of 1,277 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 3,705 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 167 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 35 are on ventilatory support, and 80 on supplemental oxygen with 52 patients on observation.

A further 366 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 323 of them being admitted in the general wards. 43 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

On Vaccination

The Health Ministry has so far vaccinated a total of 1,670,941 persons have so far been vaccinated against the Covid-19 disease countrywide.

Of these, total first doses are 1,046,526 while second doses are 624,415. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 59.7% with the majority being male at 55% while females are at 45%.

On the second dose, 194,763 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers 110,823, Teachers 89,482 Security Officers 49,512 and Others 179,835.