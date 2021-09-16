Covid-19 claims 12 as 511 more test positive

Kenya recorded 511 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from a sample size of 6,406 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 6.4%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 245,337 from a cumulative test of 2,478,820 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 488 are Kenyans while 23 are foreigners with 227 being male while 219 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a one-year-old infant while the oldest is 99 years.

273 patients have recovered from the disease, 105 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 168 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 235,469 of which 190,670 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 44,799 are from various health facilities.

12 patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 4,961.

A total of 1,483 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities across the country while another 3,323 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 121 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 85 are on ventilatory support, and 28 are on supplemental oxygen with 8 patients under observation.

A further 564 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 522 of them being admitted in the general wards. 42 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The Health Ministry has so far vaccinated a total of 3,241,751 individuals since the inoculation program began. Of these, the total first doses are 2,397,641 while the second doses are 844,110.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 246,747, Others 261,137 Health Workers 138,324, Teachers 126,284 while Security Officers are at 71,618.