Covid-19 claims 12 more lives as 492 tests positive

The Ministry of Health Tuesday announced a drop-in number of Covid-19 cases after 492 people tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 3,728 tested in the last 24 hours.

The latest infections account for 13.2 pc positivity rate and bring to 57,093 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country from 708,333 cumulative tests.

This even as the Kenya medical association (KMA) urged the government to ban all large gatherings including political rallies for at least 30 days.

KMA Chair Dr. Were Onyino in a statement termed the political rallies as super- spreader events.

“Of more concern is the fact that political leaders who should be leading by example have blatantly defied the Ministry of Health’s guidelines on COVID-19. An increase in cases in several counties has been linked to political rallies, which have proven to be super-spreader events. The gains made to mitigate the effects of this pandemic are quickly being reversed during these high-contact gatherings” he said.

The association is also urging President Kenyatta who is set to address the nation on Thursday to lockdown counties that have recorded high cases.

KMA says the virus has taken a toll on health workers with 1,500 infected and wants the government to take the welfare of workers seriously by hiring more medics, pay salaries on time, provide PPEs, implement a compensation plan for all health workers including training them on disease management.

“With reduced numbers of healthcare professionals on the frontline, there is an increase in the workload and a high incidence of burnout, mental and physical exhaustion,” said Dr. Were Onyino.

The fatality rate maintained a double-digit with 12 more deaths reported in a single day.

“Sadly, 12 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 1,039. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a statement.

Currently, there are 1,289 patients admitted in various health facilities across the country while 4,921 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

“54 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 29 on supplemental oxygen. Another 78 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 68 are in the general wards, while 10 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU)” added the CS.

404 patients have recovered from the disease, 246 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 158 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 37,846.

Distribution of cases

From the cases, 474 are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners among them 292 males and 200 females. The youngest is a one-year-old baby, while the oldest is aged 88 years.

Nairobi county recorded the highest cases with 226, Mombasa 70, Kiambu 34, Machakos 22, Kajiado 17, Uasin Gishu 16, Kwale 13, Kilifi 11, Meru 10, Nakuru 9.

Other counties are Laikipia , Kisumu and Mandera with seven cases each, Samburu six, Narok four, while Nyeri , Murang’a Kericho and Vihiga registered three cases each. Kakamega, Embu , Kisii , Kirinyaga , Bungoma , Nandi , Isiolo , Taita Taveta , Tharaka Nithi and Migori have all reported two cases each.

In terms of Sub County Distribution; the 226 cases in Nairobi, are from Lang’ata (29), Starehe (24), Dagoretti North (21), Westlands (21), Mathare (16), Roysambu (15), Kamukunji (14), Kasarani (13), Kibra (12) Dagoretti South, Embakasi East, Embakasi South and Embakasi West (10), Embakasi North and Ruaraka (9) cases each, Embakasi Central (2) and Makadara (1).

In Mombasa, the 70 cases are from Mvita (48), Nyali (14), Jomvu (7) and Likoni (1).

In Kiambu, the 34 cases are from Kiambaa (8), Kiambu Town and Ruiru (7) cases each, Kikuyu (4), Juja and Thika (3) cases each, Gatundu South and Lari (1) case each.

In Machakos, the 22 cases are from Athi River (9), Machakos Town (8), Matungulu (3), Kathiani and Masinga with (1) case each.

In Kajiado, the 17 cases are from Kajiado East (12) and Kajiado North (5). In Uasin Gishu, the 16 cases are from Kesses (6), Kapseret (5), Ainabkoi (4) and Moiben (1). In Kwale, the 13 cases are from Msambweni (12) and Lunga Lunga (1). In Kilifi, the 11 cases are from Malindi (7) and Magarini (4).

In Meru, the 10 cases are from Imenti North (5), Imenti South (4) and Buuri (1). In Nakuru, the 9 cases are from Nakuru East (5), Gilgil, Naivasha, Nakuru West and Njoro with (1) case each.