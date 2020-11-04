COVID-19 claims 12 more lives as a record 1,494 tests positive

Kenya recorded 1,494 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday on a day that President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a 15-point plan aimed at helping the country flatten the infection curve.

According to a dispatch from the Ministry of Health, 1,453 of the new cases were Kenyans while 41 were foreigners, in a development that brought the cumulative number of positive cases in the country to 58,587.

The trend of men constituting the highest number continued with 870 of the cases being male while 624 were female with 8,839 tests having been conducted.

The youngest COVID-19 patient was a 10-month-old infant while the oldest was aged 98 years.

Nairobi continues to lead in the distribution of COVID-19 cases at the county level recording 414 cases.

In the latest data, Nakuru recorded 188 cases, Mombasa 173, Kiambu 150, Uasin Gishu 107, Turkana 52, Kilifi 50, Garissa 35, Taita Taveta 35, Kajiado 31, Baringo 31, West Pokot 31, Laikipia 28, Kisumu 28, Murang’a 14, Machakos 13, Nyandarua 12, Siaya 12, Meru 12, Elgeyo Marakwet 11, Embu 10, Kericho 10, Narok 9, Kitui 6, Makueni 6, Bomet 5, Marsabit 4, Kakamega 4, Lamu 3, Samburu 3, Kwale 2, Kisii 2, Tana River 2 while Nyamira registered 1 case.

The country also recorded 586 recoveries over the last 24 hours with 413 drawn from the home-based care program while 173 were from various health facilities.

The latest numbers bring the cumulative number of recoveries to 38,381.

12 fatalities were also recorded bringing the cumulative number of deaths resulting from the contagion to 1,051.

Currently, there are 1,313 patients admitted in various health facilities across the country while 5,005 are on home-based isolation and care.

57 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 of whom are on ventilator support and 27 on supplemental oxygen.

A further 95 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen of whom 77 are in the general wards while 18 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).