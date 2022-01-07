Covid-19 claims 14 as 2,444 more test positive

Kenya recorded 2,444 new Covid-19 cases on Friday from a sample size of 9,269 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 26.4%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 309,130 from a cumulative test of 3,085,450 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 2,298 are Kenyans while 146 are foreigners with 1,122 being male while 1,322 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a three-month-old baby while the oldest is 110 years.

1,066 patients have recovered from the disease, 1,016 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 50 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 262,133 of which 212,363 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 49,770 are from various health facilities.

14 patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 5,425.

A total of 1,208 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 26,324 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 46 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 are on ventilatory support, and 20 on supplemental oxygen with one patient under observation.

A further 331 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 303 of them being admitted in the general wards. 28 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 10,473,483 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,996,874 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,412,786.

Another 23,703 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 40,120 are booster doses. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 56.5%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 16.2%.