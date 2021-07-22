Covid-19 claims 15 as 801 more test positive

Kenya recorded 801 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from a sample size of 5,850 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 13.7%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 195,111 from a cumulative test of 2,074,610 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 784 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners with 426 being male while 375 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 98 years.

293 patients have recovered from the disease, 322 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 159 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 184,461 of which 147,158 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 37,303 are from various health facilities.

15 patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 3,826.

A total of 1,248 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 3,862 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 135 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 38 are on ventilatory support, and 70 on supplemental oxygen with 27 patients on observation.

A further 356 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 320 of them being admitted in the general wards. 36 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

On vacination

The Health Ministry has so far vaccinated a total of 1,648,869 persons against the Covid-19 disease. Of these, total first does are 1,042,455 while the second doses are 606,414.

The Health CS said that the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 58.2% with the majority being males at 55% while females at 45%.

On the second dose, 189,466 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers 108, 874,Teachers 86, 259, Security Officers 48,048 and Others 173,767.