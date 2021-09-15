Covid-19 claims 21 as 446 more test positive

Kenya recorded 446 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday from a sample size of 6,406 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 7.0%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 244,826 from a cumulative test of 2,470,865 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 435 are Kenyans while 11 are foreigners with 227 being male while 219 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a two-week-old infant while the oldest is 101 years.

459 patients have recovered from the disease, 331 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 128 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 235,196 of which 190,565 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 44,631 are from various health facilities.

21 patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 4,949.

A total of 1,525 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 3,341 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 118 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 86 are on ventilatory support, and 26 on supplemental oxygen with 6 patients under observation.

A further 596 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 537 of them being admitted in the general wards. 59 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The Health Ministry has so far vaccinated a total of 3,192,099 persons against the Covid-19 disease since the programme started countrywide. Of these, total first doses were 2,353,534 while second doses were 838,565.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups was as follows: Others 257,573, Aged 58 years and above 246,016, Health Workers 137,893, Teachers 125,964 while Security Officers were at 71,119.