Covid-19 claims 24 more as 383 test positive

Kenya recorded 383 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from a sample size of 3,930 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 9.7%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 172,325 from a cumulative test of 1,830,686 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 377 are Kenyans while 6 are foreigners with 234 being male while 149 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a seven-day-old-infant while the oldest is 96 years.

33 patients have recovered from the disease, 15 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 18 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 117,502 of which 85,306 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 32,196 are from various health facilities.

24 patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 3,264.

A total of 1,184 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 4,942 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 101 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 are on ventilatory support, and 60 on supplemental oxygen with 18 patients on observation.

A further 95 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 88 of them being admitted in the general wards. Seven patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The Health Ministry has so far vaccinated a total of 975,265 persons against the Covid-19 disease countrywide.

Of these 295,486 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers 166,199, Teachers 153,089, Security Officers 82,270 and Others 277,776.

6,622 Kenyans have already received their second dose. Of these 4,046 are health workers, teachers 445 and 321 security officers.