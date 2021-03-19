Covid-19 claims 28 as 1354 test positive

Written By: Christine Muchira

28 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Kenya pushing the total number of fatalities to 1982.

Speaking during a press briefing Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said 1354 more have tested positive to the virus bringing to 118,889 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

Mwangangi blames the rising cases of infection to lowering of guard saying we must go back to the basics which include washing of hands, wearing of masks among others to curb further spread of the virus.

Currently, 830 patients are admitted in various health facilities while 2,332 are on home-based isolation care.

185 more patients have recovered, 136 from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 49 are from different health facilities, raising the total recoveries to 89,388.

The ongoing vaccination exercise she says is strictly following a priority list that includes healthcare workers, teachers, security agencies.

All the people in these cadres can be vaccinated anywhere the exercise is going on as long as they produce documents to identify themselves.

“Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has directed that the elderly and vulnerable particularly those 60 years and above be included in the priority list for those being vaccinated when we get our next consignment of vaccines,,” noted Mwangangi.

