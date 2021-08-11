Covid-19 claims 30 as 1,974 more test positive

Kenya recorded 1,974 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday from a sample size of 13,407 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 14.7%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 215,730 from a cumulative test of 2,218,566 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 1,902 are Kenyans while 72 are foreigners with 924 being male while 1,050 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a seven-month-old infant while the oldest is 110 years.

653 patients have recovered from the disease, 546 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 107 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 199,439 of which 159,819 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 39,620 are from various health facilities.

30 patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 4,241.

A total of 1,813 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 8,193 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 138 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 64 are on ventilatory support, and 67 on supplemental oxygen with seven patients on observation.

A further 624 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 587 of them being admitted in the general wards. 37 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The Health Ministry has so far vaccinated a total of 1,881,988 persons against the Covid-19 disease countrywide.

On the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 221,527, Others 212,746, Health Workers 122,882, Teachers 105,719 while Security Officers are at 58,305.