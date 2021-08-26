Covid-19 claims 35 as 817 more test positive

Kenya recorded 817 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from a sample size of 6,350 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 12.9%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 232,869 from a cumulative test of 2,342,816 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 802 are Kenyans while 15 are foreigners with 390 being male while 427 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 110 years.

644 patients have recovered from the disease, 559 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 85 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 216,771 of which 175,040 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 41,731 are from various health facilities.

35 patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 4,635.

A total of 1,972 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 8,674 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 156 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 126 are on ventilatory support, and 30 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

A further 697 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 621 of them being admitted in the general wards. 76 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The Health Ministry has so far vaccinated a total of 2,649,820 persons against the Covid-19 disease countrywide.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows, aged 58 years and above 237,751, Others 237,141 Health Workers 132,960, Teachers 120,852 while Security Officers are at 66,486.