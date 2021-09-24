Covid-19 claims 37 as 394 more test positive

Kenya recorded 394 new Covid-19 cases on Friday from a sample size of 7,254 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 5.4%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 248,069 from a cumulative test of 2,527,861 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 383 are Kenyans while 11 are foreigners with 213 being male while 181 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 104 years.

414 patients have recovered from the disease, 367 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 47 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 239,298 of which 193,425 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 45,873 are from various health facilities.

37 patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 5,082.

A total of 1,241 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 2,707 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 87 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 51 are on ventilatory support, and 31 on supplemental oxygen with five patients on observation.

A further 373 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 360 of them being admitted in the general wards. 13 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 3,554,424 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses were 2,672,861 while second doses were 881,563.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups was as follows: Others 284,402, Aged 58 years and above 253,850, Health Workers 140,765, Teachers 128,408 while Security Officers were at 74,138.

CS Kagwe said that the government is working towards vaccinating targeted population of 27,246,033. A total of 2,672,861 persons have so far been vaccinated with the first dose.