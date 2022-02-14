Covid-19 claims one as 24 more test positive

Kenya recorded 24 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from a sample size of 4,050 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.6%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 322,497from a cumulative test of 3,299,132 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 20 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners with 23 being male while 14 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a five-year-old child while the oldest is 72 years.

85 patients have recovered from the disease, 67 from the Home-Based Care Program while 18 are from various health facilities countrywide. The total number of recoveries now stands at 302,829 of which 250,047 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 52,782 are from various health facilities.

One patient has succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 5,632.

A total of 161 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities across the country while another 679 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, four patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), three are on ventilatory support, and one is on supplemental oxygen.

A further 31 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 28 of them being admitted in the general wards. Three patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 15,437,589 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,455,519 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,027,862. Another 725,567 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 228,641 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 159,235 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 72,843.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was 62.9%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 25.8%.

“The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said Kagwe.