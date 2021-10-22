Covid-19 claims six as 124 more test  positive

Kenya recorded 124 new Covid-19 cases on Friday from a sample size of 7,356 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 1.7%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 252,499 from a cumulative test of 2,664,357 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 112 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners with 68 being male while 56 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 97 years.

80 patients have recovered from the disease, 68 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 12 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 245,962 of which 198,699 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 47,263 are from various health facilities.

Six patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 5,249.

A total of 522 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 1,414 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 30 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 are on ventilatory support, and 17 on supplemental oxygen with no patient on observation.

A further 167 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them being admitted in the general wards. No patients is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 4,826,129 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,457,839 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,368,290.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 37.7%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 5.0%.