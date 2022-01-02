Covid-19 claims three more as 1,354 test positive

The Ministry of Health on Sunday recorded 1,354 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 5,331 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 25.4%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 298,509 from a cumulative test of 3,042,313 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 1,102 are Kenyans while 252 are foreigners with 687 being male while 667 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 105 years.

400 patients have recovered from the disease, 216 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 184 from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 254,115 of whom 204,806 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 49,309 are from various health facilities.

Three patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 5,384.

A total of 1,029 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 23,667 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 53 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 21 are on ventilatory support, and 26 on supplemental oxygen with 6 patients on observation.

A further 271 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 248 of them being admitted in the general wards. 27 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 551, Migori 140, Turkana 80, Nyeri 75, Kilifi 59, Siaya 56, Nakuru 46, Kiambu 46, Kakamega 40, Mombasa 36, Uasin Gishu 34, Machakos 28, Murang’a 22, Kisumu 17, Kwale 17, Kitui 15, Garissa 12, West Pokot 10, Meru 10, Laikipia 10, Homa Bay 8, Makueni 7, Kajiado 7, Embu 7, Lamu 4, Taita Taveta 4, Busia 4, Bomet 3, Kericho 3, Trans Nzoia 1, Vihiga 1 and Nandi 1.

A total of 10,121,263 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,871,177 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 4,215,806.

Another 21,065 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 13,215 are booster doses. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 55.8%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 15.5%.