Covid-19 claims two as 37 more test positive

Kenya recorded 37 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday from a sample size of 4,102 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.9%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 322,473 from a cumulative test of 3,295,082 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 31 are Kenyans while 6 are foreigners with 23 being male while 14 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a five-year-old child while the oldest is 92 years.

51 patients have recovered from the disease, all of them from the Home-Based Care Program. The total number of recoveries now stands at 302,744 of which 249,980 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 52,764 are from various health facilities.

Two patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 5,631.

A total of 172 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 741 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, four patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), three are on ventilatory support, and one on supplemental oxygen.

A further 38 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 35 of them being admitted in the general wards. Three patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 15,236,700 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,394,533 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 6,943,531.

Another 674,951 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 223,685 are booster doses. The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 172,985 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 69,218.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 63.1%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 25.5%.

“The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” Kagwe said.