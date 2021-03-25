COVID-19: Commercial & Tax Division of the High Court temporarily closed

The Commercial & Tax Division of the High Court at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi has temporarily been closed for a period of fourteen (14) days from tomorrow, Friday 26th March 2021.

The closure of the division was prompted after four days ago, a member of staff in the Registry at the Commercial & Tax Division of the High Court at Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi tested positive for Covid-19.

The staff member isolated and proceeded to quarantine pursuant to Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols.

The division was hence closed to closely monitor the situation at the Division and robustly enforce strict adherence to the relevant protocols.

But on Thursday morning, the second case of Covid-19 was confirmed amongst the staff at the Commercial & Tax Division of the High Court.

In light of the above-mentioned developments, the recommendation from the Commercial & Tax Division Bar-Bench Committee, and upon consultation with the Presiding Judge of the Commercial & Tax Division and the Principal Judge of the High Court, Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu arrived at the considered decision to temporarily close the division.

“It would be prudent to control any potential further spread of the virus by temporarily closing the Division with immediate effect,” ACJ Mwilu said in a statement.

ACJ Mwilu in light of the closure has assured members of the public that urgent matters shall continue to be heard via virtual platforms during this period and documents shall be filed online as has been the case.

“Our key imperative in the circumstances remains the health and safety of all our judges, judicial officers and Judiciary staff, court users and their families whilst, to the greatest extent possible, mitigating the effects of such closures on the justice delivery through, amongst others, the use of digital solutions,” she said.

ACJ Mwilu in finality wished the affected personnel the quickest recovery.