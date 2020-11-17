COVID-19: Crisis in Nakuru County as ICU beds run out

The number of ICU beds and ventilators in Nakuru is running out due to a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the last one month.

Already, 38 seriously sick patients were as of Tuesday admitted in various health facilities six of them in ICU and 17 in urgent need of supplementary oxygen.

Though the county has a full supply of oxygen, it noted that the rising number of positive cases were overstretching their services and putting the lives of the sick in serious condition.

To contain the spread of the virus, the county met senior security officers in Naivasha to strategize on how to conduct a major crackdown targeting those flouting Covid-19 regulations.

The county CEC of health Dr Kariuki Gichuki admitted that the rising cases were overstretching health services and workers.

He noted that past experience had proven that whenever there was a crackdown, the number of positive cases dropped and hence the joint efforts with the security officers.

“We have 38 seriously sick patients in our wards and of the number six are in ICU and the rising trend is worrying,” he said.

Addressing the press at the sidelines of the meeting, Gichuki said that to date 222 health workers had tested positive of Covid-19 though no death had been reported.

“The county is catering for all medical fees incurred by health workers who turn positive and we have provided protective gear to all our staff in all health centres,” he said.

While calling on area residents to observe the laid down procedures like wearing masks and washing hands, Gichuki said that a total of 30,251 people had been tested in the county.

“We have decided to engage the enforcement officers in this fight so that we can reduce the rising positive cases which are now a burden to the health sector,” he said.

On his part, the Deputy Governor Dr Eric Korir said that they were meeting all the security forces to strategize on the way forward.

He noted that rural areas were now the most affected by the surging cases adding that crackdown was the only way forward in containing the spread of the virus.

“We have increased our testing capacity and that is one of the reasons that we have seen the numbers increase but the county is working with all stakeholders to tame the cases,” he said.