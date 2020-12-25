Covid-19 death toll among doctors rises as one more succumbs to the virus

The country’s medical fraternity is in mourning yet again. Another doctor has succumbed to covid-19. While, announcing his death, the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) disclosed that Dr. Andrew Machua Njuguna, who is a dentist, had lost a month-long battle against covid-19.

Njuguna’s death raises the number of healthcare practitioners in Kenya who have lost their lives to novel coronavirus to 14. Cumulatively, the total number of people who have died from Covid-19 in the country now stands at 1,653.

“The medical profession has lost a brilliant dentist….. He was a vibrant member of the Kenya Dental Association. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & dental fraternity. May his soul rest in eternal peace.” KMPDU said in a statement released on Friday.

His passing comes just a day after the union called off a nationwide strike that had been called to protest the safety and welfare of healthcare workers leading the war against covid-19.

He died on a day the Ministry of Health announced that 282 more Kenyans tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This now raises the virus case load in the country to 95,713 since the first case was reported in March. These positive cases are from 4,095 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

What is encouraging from the latest data, however, is an indication that the country’s coronavirus positivity rate has dropped to 6.15 percent.

Over the same period, 91 people recovered from COVID-19 disease stretching the number of recoveries to 76,811.

In a statement, the Ministry disclosed that from the 282 cases, 240 were Kenyans while 42 foreigners. Nairobi took the largest chunk with the new infections after recording 143 cases, Mombasa 35, Kiambu 18, Kilifi 12, Uasin Gishu 11, Embu and Nakuru 10, Kajiado 7, Murang’a and Nyeri 5 cases each, Kisumu and Turkana 4 cases each, Meru 3, Garissa, Kisii and Siaya 2 cases each while Elgeyo-Marakwet, Isiolo , Kirinyaga, Kitui, Kwale, Laikipia, Machakos, Tharaka-Nithi and Trans Nzoia single cases.