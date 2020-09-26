COVID-19 death toll rises to 689 after 7 people succumb

COVID-19 death toll continues to climb after 7 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24hrs bringing the total number of fatalities to 689.

In the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health, 164 people tested positive in the last 24hrs from a sample of 3,872 to take the case load total to 37,871.

Kenya’s cumulative tests now stand at 536,601, but from the latest cases, 24 of those infected are foreigners while 140 are Kenyans.

Out of the new cases 115 are male, 49 are female while the youngest is 6 months old and the oldest is 81 years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Over the last 24 hours, Nairobi and Busia recorded the highest number of infections at 41 and 22 respectively.

Kisumu is third with 17 cases, Turkana recorded 14, Embu 12, Mombasa 11, Nakuru 10, West Pokot 6, Transnzoia 5, Narok, Machakos and Uasin Gishu recorded 4 cases each, Kilifi 3, Bungoma, Kiambu and Marsabit with each 2 cases while Kakamega, Kericho, Nandi, Siaya, Taita Taveta have 1 case each.

At the same time 77 people have recovered from the deadly disease, 37 from the home-based care program while 40 were discharged from the various hospitals.

The total of those who have recovered now stands at 24,581.