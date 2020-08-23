Covid-19: Digital and the “Distanced Church”

Around January 2010, Facebook hit a pivotal milestone, registering 350 million users and 132 million unique monthly users, becoming the most popular social media platform across the Digital world. YouTube & Twitter were not far behind.

The Demon of Social Media

Then, Social media was viewed as this monster that was changing the behaviour of the youth and clutching all their attention. It was an “evil” that was the target of heavy a pummelling and condemnation from many pulpits around the world, particularly in Africa and closer home, Kenya. From the pulpit, they rebuked many to repentance urging them to exit the platforms, describing “the demon of social media” as tools for the wicked.

Fast forward to March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic would present a new normal. At the end of February, a woman in South Korea had infected at least 37 people at her church, in what would see places of worship marked as epicentres of the contagion.

Just days after Kenya confirmed her first Covid-19 case, the government would charge administrative officers with the responsibility of ensuring that no religious gatherings took place in their respective jurisdictions. “Ensure all churches, mosques and temples are closed. If we find any open within your area, we will hold you personally responsible.” Ordered State Department for Interior principal secretary Dr. Karanja Kibicho.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Barely a decade after the social media bashing, it is ironical that from the same pulpit that declared rebuke, a message of faith and hope would be transmitted through social media platforms. Messages by the clergy sent via WhatsApp and SMS urging the faithful to watch their latest Sermon, and a reminder to Subscribe to the Church YouTube Channel or Facebook page and to share the link with a friend.

The obtaining situation presenting a stark contrast, that from the very pulpits, now goes forth a prayer of blessing to those watching the church service Livestream on Facebook and YouTube.

Such has been the paradigm shift brought about by Covid-19. Observations shared by Heidi A. Campbell as she details in her book, “The Distanced Church: Reflections on Doing Church Online.” Heidi notes that the Church isn’t empty, it has been deployed.

Having the responsibility to stream our religious services, both at KBC (where I work) as well as where I fellowship, I have witnessed first-hand what is now commonly referred to as the religious new normal.

Distanced Digital Church on Demand

The term ‘Distanced’ borrows from the Social Distancing guidelines as outlined by the World Health Organization and enforced by Governments across the globe. The new protocols have placed a cap on the number of congregants in line with social distance guidelines as well as the duration of each service as part of efforts aimed at containing the spread of the contagion.

The new normal has seen most churches seek media and technology experts to transmit their services via local TV & Radio stations, in the craze that has become Distanced Digital Church on Demand. However, there were over 4000 registered churches in Kenya as of 2018 and growing. Inversely, there are just over 100 Radio Stations and less than 100 Licensed TV stations in Kenya.

Consequently, for a country whose population is dominantly of Christian and Muslim faiths, a legion of churches must find a way their congregants can connect and fellowship together.

Out with the Pews, in with the Views

For most local audiences in less mainstream churches/parishes, services were not on their local radio or TV station. This meant that their preacher/pastor/bishop would record a short video, averaging 10-30 minutes, often on his/her phone and disseminate the same to the Church WhatsApp group or individual members on WhatsApp. If for nothing else, to remain relevant to his/her congregation awaiting a Post-Covid-19 coalescence.

For the more affluent, urban & technologically savvy churches, options of; recording the full service for upload on YouTube, scheduling it to premier on Sunday morning during normal service time have been possibilities. The intention here is to mimic a Livestream environment.

Alternatively, Hiring / acquiring a fully enabled media function that would enable them Livestream live Church Services, YouTube and Facebook being the platforms of choice, has been yet another possibility.

Where the norm was to count the number of pews filled as an indicator of huge congregant turn out on Sundays, the new normal has presented a different proposition. Out went the Pews & in Came the Views. Now Churches keep checking the number of views on the videos of their Church services on YouTube and Facebook.

Video on demand

Before the digital disruption, a preacher/priest/bishop could only access the impact of their preaching by enquiring from select congregants. This prejudiced most feedback, as few would be brave enough to tell their priest that his/her sermon was boring. Many congregants have had to bear with boring sermons as they had limited options.

This has changed. On digital platforms, congregants communicate based on their views and average watch time, in what digital Professionals describe as video on demand. Keen observers can now tell who their boring preachers are, as most of their videos will have a low number of views compared to those whose sermons are more engaging translating to higher views from the congregation.

The Younger viewers have a term for more engaging pastors/preachers/bishops, simply by saying “ana content” slang for “s/he has content”.

However, Digital is a whole different landscape and few understand these metrics, dynamics that can help the church make the most of available data on their Facebook /YouTube channels.

Mungai Charles is Chief of Digital Media at KBC