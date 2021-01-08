Covid-19: Education officials call for strict adherence to protocols


Education officials have emphasized the need for strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols by learner’s to avoid the spread of infections.

University Education and Research Principal Secretary Amb. Simon Nabukwesi who was in the company of Alfred Rotich of Post-Training and skills development and Labour PS Nelson Marwa visited schools in Uasin Gishu County Friday to monitor the schools reopening progress.

Most schools visited within the Country recorded successful reopening with a minimal number of students due to transfers.

Among the schools visited were Uasin Gishu high school, St Mary’s primary Eldoret, Kidiwa Primary Soy, Umoja secondary Eldoret, Atnas Kandie Secondary, Eldoret Valley Baptist.

PS Amb. Nabukwesi noted that some Schools with high learner enrollment had not been provided with desks adding that that the Ministry will ensure they are given priority during the second phase.

He noted that the boy child learner was also affected as a number had failed to return to school this week since some had engaged in informal employment.

He asked school Heads to liaise with the relevant authorities to establish where the missing learners were.

The monitoring is jointly being done by the Ministry of Education, County Commissioner’s office, presidential service delivery unit and has engaged all PS’s.

