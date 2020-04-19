Covid-19: Embu County receives PPEs for medical officers

Written By: Ben Chumba
8

Covid-19: Embu County Government receives PPEs for medical officers

Embu County Government has received Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) from the Council of Governors to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

In a move to solve the frustration of inadequate protective kits in the counties, the Personal Protective Equipment will help boost the County’s preparation to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Embu County Health CEC Engineer Josphat Waganagwa said the acquired protective kits will boost the county government’s preparedness to handle any Covid-19 case.

Also Read  Reprieve for traders as Vihiga County suspends cess collection

The protective kits including aprons, goggles,  liners, gumboots, spray pumps, overalls, hand sanitizers issued by the council of governors were received by  Embu county government health officers. 

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Embu county CEC for Health Engineer Josphat Waganagwa said the County Government is well prepared to handle any case of Covid 19.

The Embu County Government has identified the twenty schools including Kangaru School, Kieni girls and Nyangwa Boys to be used as quarantine facilities in case of reported Covid-19 cases.

Also Read  NYEWASCO suspends physical meter reading indefinitely

Waganagwa said the ministry of health will continue fumigating major areas in Embu town and called on the business operators to follow the guidelines issued by the ministry of health to curb the Covid-19.

Last week, the Health Ministry received 18,900 swabs and viral transport medium, 18,912 extraction kits, 3790 medical disposable protective clothing, ventilation machines, thermometer guns and medical gloves from the Jack Ma Foundation.

Also Read  Kenya Airways to use passenger aircraft for cargo operations

The Ministry also received another consignment of medical gloves, surgical masks, face shields and gowns from China, Germany and France through the World Health Organization (WHO).

Kenya has now confirmed 262 positive Covid-19 cases and reported 13 deaths with 60 recoveries from the virus/

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR