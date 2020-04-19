Covid-19: Embu County receives PPEs for medical officers

Embu County Government has received Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) from the Council of Governors to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a move to solve the frustration of inadequate protective kits in the counties, the Personal Protective Equipment will help boost the County’s preparation to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Embu County Health CEC Engineer Josphat Waganagwa said the acquired protective kits will boost the county government’s preparedness to handle any Covid-19 case.

The protective kits including aprons, goggles, liners, gumboots, spray pumps, overalls, hand sanitizers issued by the council of governors were received by Embu county government health officers.

Embu county CEC for Health Engineer Josphat Waganagwa said the County Government is well prepared to handle any case of Covid 19.

The Embu County Government has identified the twenty schools including Kangaru School, Kieni girls and Nyangwa Boys to be used as quarantine facilities in case of reported Covid-19 cases.

Waganagwa said the ministry of health will continue fumigating major areas in Embu town and called on the business operators to follow the guidelines issued by the ministry of health to curb the Covid-19.

Last week, the Health Ministry received 18,900 swabs and viral transport medium, 18,912 extraction kits, 3790 medical disposable protective clothing, ventilation machines, thermometer guns and medical gloves from the Jack Ma Foundation.

The Ministry also received another consignment of medical gloves, surgical masks, face shields and gowns from China, Germany and France through the World Health Organization (WHO).

Kenya has now confirmed 262 positive Covid-19 cases and reported 13 deaths with 60 recoveries from the virus/