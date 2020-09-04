COVID-19: Embu University rolls out virtual learning platform

Embu University has rolled out a virtual learning platform in a bid to make ground for the disruption of learning at the university.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Daniel Mugendi says the university has already enrolled over 2,400 first-year students for the online classes set to begin Monday next week.

Embu University has conducted a virtual orientation for its 2,475 new students in readiness for online classes set to begin on Monday.

The university says it has chosen to go the digital way in a bid to solve the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professor Mugendi says the online classes will help the institution implement safe social distancing and minimize personal contact between the students.

The government said that schools will only reopen when it is safe to do so, though pressure continues to mount on the government to allow institutions of higher learning resume classes.

This comes as Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha said that the purpose of reopening schools was mainly because of equipping learners with actual and practical skills.

The Education CS spoke after touring the Meru National Polytechnic to assess the preparedness for reopening schools said as much as the government encourages virtual learning some skills were better achieved through actual classroom activities.

“For these institutions, it is of paramount importance for them to serve the country using their hands they also going virtual but they are not like universities where you can give and monitor a lot of content virtually,” he explained.

The CS has urged in technical and other higher learning institutions to expedite in attaining the minimum recommended Covid-19 health guidelines so that students can resume their classes as quickly as possible.