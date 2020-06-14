Kenya COVID-19 Emergency Fund raises over Ksh 2.5B

Written By: Michael Njuguna/Christine Muchira
21

Kenya COVID-19 Fund commences on its mandate
Jane Karuku, Board Chair of the COVID-19 Emergency Fund

The Covid-19 Emergency fund has received over 2.5 billion shillings from different organizations in a bid to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking after receiving the donations from various organizations Saturday the fund’s chairperson Jane Karuku said it was commendable that Kenyans are pooling together resources to help the government in dealing with the pandemic.

The donations came from organizations such as Kenya Re, Isuzu, Office of the Auditor-General, Institute of Human Resource Management, Kenya Wines Agencies Limited.

Karuku hailed the organizations for their noble gestures urging other institutions in the country to also chip in.

The funds will be used to purchase PPEs and also cushion the vulnerable members of society from the adverse effects of the pandemic.

According to the CEO of Isuzu Rita Kavashe the 10 million shillings contributed by the company is to assist people living in informal settlements who are faced with a myriad of challenges particularly accessing clean water.

Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund board

The 10 member board was constituted by President Uhuru Kenyatta to oversee the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund.

Its principal objective is to mobilize resources for an emergency response towards containing the spread, effects and impact of the pandemic.

The board is chaired by Jane Karuku and its members include acting Safaricom CEO Micheal Joseph, Equity Group Chief Executive James Mwangi, Dr Narenda Raval, KCB CEO Joshua Oigara and Absa Bank Kenya PLC Managing Director Jeremy Awori.

Others are Royal Media Services MD Wachira Waruru, Mohammed Hersi and Kenya Association of Manufacturers CEO Phyllis Wakiaga.

Kennedy Kihara is the secretary to the board, the Head of State has designated Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and the Chairperson Council of Governors Wycliffe Oparanya as joint representatives of the government.

