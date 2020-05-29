Covid-19: Fairmont, Mara Safari Club employees lose jobs

Tens of employees working for the prestigious Fairmont Norfolk in Nairobi and Mara Safari Club in Narok have lost their jobs following the indefinite closure of business due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hotels’ general manager Mehdi Morad said they have ceased their operations as a spiral effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent flooding of Fairmont Mara Safari Club.

He said it was the decision of the management to terminate the services of all its employees due to frustration by way of mutual separation and taking into account the loyalty and the dedication the employees have put into the success of the company in the previous years.

Morad said employees with more than five years of service would receive their gratuity as per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, while those with less than five years of experience would receive one month’s pay in lieu of notice.

He said employees will receive their termination letters on June 5th, 2020.

Morad said the Covid-19 Pandemic has resulted in a global lock down, with no movement of visitors into Kenya, which has led to the shutting down of most hotels in the country.

This comes as the government engaged the private sector on how they can manage the situation amid the pandemic.