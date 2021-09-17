Covid-19: Government rules out vaccinating children

The Government has ruled out the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine to children under 18 years old.

Speaking on Thursday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that despite the country expecting the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, which is being administered to children in other countries, Kenya will not follow the route.

Kenya is Friday set to receive the first consignment of the Pfizer vaccine from from the US government.

The 2 million Pfizer doses will help boost the ongoing nationwide vaccination exercise.

Kagwe said that the Ministry of Health will only vaccinate children under the age of 18 years and living with disabilities or ailing from chronicle diseases.

With most Kenyans now seeking the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, Kagwe urged them not to be selective indicating that 90 percent of those infected have not been vaccinated while those vaccinated get mild symptoms once infected.

Speaking when he commissioned over 30 newly renovated state-of-the-art-bio-medical laboratories at the Central Laboratory complex at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), the CS said the government is leveraging on research to help tackle current and future infectious outbreaks.

The facility will strengthen the country’s capacity to handle emerging and re-emerging diseases such as Covid-19, ebola among others in the region.

Kenya is also expecting 2 million doses of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine with the first donation of 200,000 is due in this month.

Kenya has already approved the use of Sinopharm in addition to Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna which are already in use.