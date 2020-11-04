Covid-19: Governors root for stern measures to control surging numbers

County Governments have embarked on a national campaign dubbed ‘No Mask No Service’ that will see services offered to only to those donning face masks as efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 intensifies.

This was revealed by Council of Governors (CoG) Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya during the sixth extra-ordinary summit by national and County Governments that sought to find solutions to the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

“As counties, we are beginning a campaign dubbed ‘no mask no service.’ Anyone found offering services to someone who is not complying with health protocols will be held liable,” said Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Governor Oparanya said members of public including politicians should be penalized for flouting the health protocols in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He added, “There has been laxity in enforcement of protocols especially in the transport, entertainment and market sectors. The political class has continued to be the super spreaders of this virus. This has led to an escalation of Covid-19 cases and the collapse of contact tracing efforts.”

The Council of Governors want curfew hours reviewed from 11 pm to 9 pm in some of the recommendations presented during the sixth extra-ordinary summit by national and County Governments.

“The Council of Governors recommends that all containment protocols be implemented in their original form,” he said.

In the summit, it was also revealed that 12 counties had not attained the minimum 300-bed capacity as directed by President Kenyatta in early stages of the pandemic in the country.

It was also noted that 11 counties had less than five Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in their isolation facilities.

Oparanya said that County Governments had already been overwhelmed by the sharp increase of the cases forcing them to refer patients to hospitals in Nairobi and other places.

“County Governments can no longer admit new patients. It is actually an acute crisis. Many patients are losing the battle en route to Nairobi to seek treatment. We shall be asking that we re-examine the easing of restrictions.”