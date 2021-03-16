COVID-19 pandemic has heightened levels of psychological distress, anxiety and stress levels, particularly for health workers and patients in the country.

A psychologist consultant at the Kenyatta University Prof Davis Gitau observed that widespread news coverage of the pandemic both locally and globally had made Kenyans uncertain, leaving many people feeling anxious, scared and depressed.

Speaking during a mental health awareness programme organized for religious leaders by the County Government of Nakuru at its plenary hall, Prof Gitau noted that a large number of citizens were suffering from depression after the outbreak changed the way they worked, socialized, travelled and even mode of worship.

“The Community is at high risk of stress and trauma-related disorders with one in every four Kenyans suffering from various forms of mental illnesses. The pandemic has caused enormous health, socio-economic and psychological impact on the Society.

Containment measures such as curfew, restricted travels and controlled crowds at funerals, weddings and places of worship have made people feel as if they have lost freedom. Others are in denial that Covid-19 does not exist,” observed the psychologist.

Prof Gitau noted that some of the containment measures can produce a wide range of psychological effects, including post-traumatic stress symptoms, depression, feelings of confusion, anger and fear, leading to alcohol and substance abuse.

He said depression is among the most common mental illnesses globally, affecting more than 1.9 million people in Kenya alone.

Prof Gitau advised health providers, caregivers and heads of households to create support systems that will go a long way in helping someone going through anxiety and depression during the pandemic.

“The support systems may not bring solutions to Covid-19 pandemic, but shared ideas can improve a situation,” he said.

County Executive Committee Member for Health, Dr Zachary Kariuki Gichuki noted the training had been designed to enable religious leaders to provide mental health and psychosocial support to the community as a long-term response to COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Gichuki observed that restricted movement was sparking off tension in homes, leading to increased cases of gender-based violence.

He said the training will also address ways to bring down increased alcohol and substance abuse that has been witnessed since the pandemic was initially reported in the country in March last year.

“We will not wait for substance abuse to become an epidemic in itself. Our studies have confirmed that some people are drinking more and indulging in other substances, which gives them some temporary comfort.

The training was also graced by the County Chief Nursing Officer Virginia Njenga, County Health Promotion Officer Ellen Ngware and Florence Bartenge, a Psychiatric Nurse and a Professional Psychologist at the County Referral Hospital.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has since conceded that Covid-19 had affected Kenyans lives, and particularly their mental health “in ways untold.”

According to Kagwe, the public health actions which the government took to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus have brought about anxiety and feelings of isolation, while for other Kenyans, the containment measures have yielded feelings of suffocation.

Some of the measures the government has taken to curtail further of the virus include curfew, cessation of movement, social-distancing, wearing of masks, washing of hands and sanitizing.