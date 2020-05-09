Covid-19: Hawking, gathering in Eastleigh, Old Town prohibited

The government has Saturday introduced a raft of new stringent measures aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus in Nairobi’s Eastleigh and 0ld Town in Mombasa.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Health Ministry CAS Dr Rashid Aman said the move has been put in place accelerate the flattening of the Covid-19 curve.

The measures introduced in the two areas include prohibition of hawking, the prohibition of gatherings of whatever nature and continued closure of malls, markets, restaurants and eateries.

This comes following a previous directive declaring the cessation of movement in and out of the two areas which have now emerged as the country’s Covid-19 ‘areas of concern.’

The CAS also warned restaurant and eatery owners who have gone ahead to hastily reopen their establishments without following government directives on social distancing and mandatory testing of employees that action will be taken against them.

“I am warning against non-compliance and state that action will be taken against those who fail to follow the protocols provided by the government,” the CAS said.

He further observed the laxity witnessed in the country within recent weeks, expressing worry that Kenyans are quick returning to their normal lives.

“In Nairobi, the malls and supermarkets are fully packed. Considering that we are fighting this disease, this s very dangerous behaviour and can very easily reverse the gains that we have achieved”.