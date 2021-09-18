Health officials blame vaccine selection, hesitancy for slow uptake

Health authorities in Nairobi County are decrying vaccine selection and hesitancy as some of the reasons for the slow uptake of Covid-19 vaccine by city residents.

According to Nairobi Metropolitan Services Health Officer Teresia Mukono, many of those turning up for the ongoing mass vaccination of the public transport operators came for the first dose and some are opting out in the last minute if a specific jab is not available.

Mukono spoke during the second day of the mass vaccination exercise targeting public service transport operators along the 10 corridors in Nairobi County.

Nairobi Metropolitan Services Health Officer Teresia Mukono says by 2:00 pm Saturday 100 people had been immunized against a target of 200 at the Koja Roundabout terminus.

Mukono assured Kenyans that the vaccines are safe and none is superior to the other.

So far 3.33 million people countrywide have been vaccinated against Covid-19 with the NMS targeting to immunize 2.5 million Nairobi residents before the end of this year.

Health officials led by Principal Secretary Susan Mochace on Saturday received 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines from the Chinese Government to boost the ongoing vaccination exercise.

Sinopharm vaccines arrived barely a day after the Government received 795,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines donated by the United States.

Sinopharm becomes the fifth type of vaccine that will be in deployed in the country alongside Astrazeneca, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer.