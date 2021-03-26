Covid-19: Health Professionals Association call for monitoring of post-vaccination effects

The Health Professionals Associations have called upon the Ministry of Health to monitor the effects of post-vaccination and guarantee medical attention in case such an incident occurs even as the Covid-19 vaccination drive continues across the country.

In a statement, the Professionals urged all heath care workers to get vaccinated saying the jab is so far one the greatest tools against the diseases.

“We urge health care professionals to get vaccinated as this will give confidence to the public to get vaccinated,” the professionals said

The professionals expressed their confidence in the vaccine, saying just like the other vaccines, the Covid-19 vaccines have been developed under World Health Organization(WHO) safety and efficacy standards.

The associations further called on the government to withdraw the proposed amendment in the Health Act of 2019 that seeks to alienate the professional bodies from the governance and regulation of health care while at the same time seeking involvement in the fight against covid-19 and other health policy issues.

“As a sign of goodwill and create conducive partnership space with professional health care workers associations we call on the government to withdraw the proposed amendment n the Health Act of 2019 that seeks to alienate the professional bodies from the governance and regulation of healthcare.”

The associations also called on the government to put in mechanisms that will ensure the vaccine gets to the remote areas in the country so as to vaccinate as many people as possible.

“The more of us are vaccinated the safer the country and the world gets.”

The professionals however warned against commercialization of covid-19 vaccines by selfish individuals.

“We would also like to caution against the commercialization of vaccines by unscrupulous individuals making them out of reach to the public,” the professionals said

