Covid-19: Heightened concern amid spike in infections, fatalities

The country appears headed for tough times after reporting more than 8,700 new coronavirus infections in the last week alone.

In the same period, Kenya recorded a spike in covid-related fatalities with 97 people succumbing to the disease.

The latest numbers, a clear indicator that the third wave of the deadly pathogen remains one of the most lethal since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

On Sunday, the death toll from the virus climbed to 2,224 after 18 more people died from the disease. And the surge in the infection rate is also a worry with the country registering 911 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The number of covid-patients admitted to various hospitals across the country now stands at 1,586 even as the government disclosed that another 5,903 patients are on Home-Based Care.

There has been concern over the availability of beds for new covid patients and the numbers do not lie. As of today, figures from the Ministry show that 198 patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU), 43 of whom are on ventilatory support while 125 are on supplementary oxygen.

“30 patients are on observation. Another 236 are separately on supplementary oxygen with 222 in general wards and 14 in High Dependency Unit (HDU)” Heath CS Mutahi Kagwe disclosed.

This revelation was made at a time majority of Kenyans seek to be vaccinated. According to the latest government data, 282,518 people have received the jab since the exercise kicked off last month.