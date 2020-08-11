COVID-19 hits all 47 counties as 497 test positive

Written By: Muraya Kamunde
22

COVID-19 hits all 47 counties as 497 test positive

All 47 Counties have now registered a COVID-19 case as the total number of countrywide cases surge to 27,425.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi confirmed 497 more new positive cases in the last 24 hours.

“Virus is now in the entire country without exception. This is not good news. We must stay focused to fight this disease,” said Dr Mwangangi.

Samburu is the last County to register a case with ten confirmed on Tuesday.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

“West Pokot is the only county with one case as of yesterday but the situation has changed today after Samburu which was the last County to report a case now has overtaken four other Counties and has 10 cases,” she added.

Also Read  Youth account for 15pc of COVID-19 deaths in Kenya, CAS Mwangangi

Nairobi with over 16,000 cases has now been identified as an epicentre of this pandemic.

“It is evidently clear that Nairobi has now been identified as an epi-centre of the pandemic and therefore there is an urgent need to address the capacity of health services, to handle the increasing numbers,” said Dr Mercy Mwangagi.

Also Read  Kenya's COVID-19 cases hit 26,928 as 492 more test positive

372 patients recover from COVID-19. Out of the 372, 315 from home-based care while 57 discharged from various health care facilities. Total recoveries stand at 13867.

15 patients succumb to COVID-19, the total number of deaths stands at 438. 11 of them had underlying conditions.

Also Read  Mucheru enumerates available youth jobs

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi (236), Kiambu (45), Kajiado (26), Mombasa (19), Machakos (19), Laikipia (18), Trans Nzoia (17), Kisumu (17), Murang’a (11), Nandi (11), Nyeri and Busia (8) cases each and Bomet (7).

Uasin Gishu, Kericho, Nyamira, West Pokot, and Kilifi reported (5) cases each while Garissa, Kirinyaga,Kirinyaga, Kisii, Meru and Wajir reported (3) cases each.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR