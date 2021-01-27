Covid-19 hospital admissions drop as 130 test positive

Kenya Covid-19 cases Wednesday hit 100,323 after 130 people tested positive from a sample size of 4,918 analysed in the last 24 hours.

From the cases, 115 are Kenyans while 15 are foreigners among them, 88 males and 42 females.

The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 88. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,167,409.

Nairobi county has reported 66 cases, Taita Taveta 18, Mombasa 9, Nakuru 6, Narok 6, Siaya 4, Uasin Gishu 4, Kiambu 4, Kisii 4, Kilifi 2, Kisumu 1, Bungoma 1, Busia 1, Kajiado 1, Kakamega 1, Nyamira 1 and Nyandarua 1.

The 66 cases in Nairobi are from Dagoretti North (16), Makadara (9), Lang’ata and Ruaraka (5) cases each, Kamukunji, Kibra, Roysambu and Westlands (4) cases each, Starehe (3), Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Kasarani and Mathare (2) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central, Embakasi East and Embakasi West (1) case each.

In Taita Taveta all the 18 cases are from Taveta. In Mombasa, the nine cases are from Jomvu and Nyali (3) cases each, Mvita (2) and Likoni (1).

In Nakuru, the six cases are from Nakuru East and Nakuru West (2) cases each, Gilgil and Naivasha (1) case each. In Narok the infections have been reported from Narok North (5) and Narok South (1).

The total recoveries now stand at 83,691.

“66 patients have recovered from the disease. 42 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 24 are from our various facilities. Sadly, 1 patient has succumbed to the disease pushing our cumulative fatalities to 1,751. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased” said the CS.

489 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,353 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

28 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 13 on supplemental oxygen and another patient is under observation.

Another 17 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 12 of them in the general wards and 5 in the High Dependency Unit