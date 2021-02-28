COVID-19 infection rate rises by 9.90pc as 325 test positive

Written By: Hunja Macharia/Nancy Okware

Kenya’s COVID-19 infection rate has risen to 9.90 percent after 325 more people tested positive from a sample size of 3,282.

Out of the positive cases 296 are Kenyans while 29 are foreigners.

The data indicates that 245 are males, 80 are females, while the oldest is 85 and the youngest is one year old.

Nairobi had the highest number of cases with 207 followed by Busia with 30, Mombasa with 21, Machakos with 14 and Kiambu 11.

Other Counties are Kajiado 9, Uasin Gishu and Garissa 5 each, Nakuru, Meru, Tharaka Nithi with 4 each, Murang’a and Kericho with 2 cases each and Kirinyaga, Makueni, Migori, Narok, Kakamega, Bungoma and West Pokot with 1 case each.

According to the Ministry of Health two more people succumbed to the disease while 69 others recovered in the last 24 hours.

347 patients are currently admitted in various healthcare facilities in the Country while 1495 are on home based care program.

58 are in the intensive care unit, 26 of whom are on ventilatory support, 28 on supplemental oxygen while 4 are on observation .

 

 

 

 

 

