Covid-19 infections continue to surge as 152 test positive

152 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded out of the 3,503 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases in the country to 3,457.

Briefing journalists on the latest figures on Saturday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said the virus was spreading fast with local transmissions accounting for 89pc of the positive cases recorded so far.

All the latest positive cases are Kenyans, with 116 being males and 36 females. According to age, the youngest is two years old and the oldest 65 years.

However, four more patients succumbed to the deadly virus raising the death toll to 100. 57 more patients have been discharged from hospital.

“We have lost (4) more patients to the disease, bringing the total number of those who have succumbed to 100. To us, every death is a tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends that have lost loved ones” said Dr Aman.

38 counties have been affected by the deadly virus. From the latest cases, Nairobi leads with 70 cases, Mombasa 41, Busia 16, Kiambu 9, Kajiado 4, Machakos and Migori 3 cases each, Kisumu 2. Other counties are Taita Taveta, Narok, Nakuru and Uasin Gishu with one case each.

The Nairobi cases are distributed as follows; Embakasi South 21, Starehe 9, Makadara and Kamukunji 6 cases each, Kibra 5, Mathare 4, Dagoretti North and Embakasi West, 3 cases each, Embakasi East, Roysambu, Langata, Kasarani and Westlands, 2 cases each, Embakasi Central and Embakasi North one case each.

In Mombasa, the 41 cases are from Nyali, 14, Mvita 10, Likoni 7, Kisauni 6 and Changamwe 4.

All the 16 cases in Busia are from Malaba border point. In Kiambu, the 9 cases are from Ruiru, six (6), Thika two (2) and Kikuyu (l) one case. Kajiado has four (4) cases from Kajiado Central and Loitokitok, two (2) cases each.

In Machakos, the three (3) cases are from Athi River two (2) and Mwala, one (1) while in (3) cases are from Suna West, two (2) one (1).

In Kisumu, the cases are (1) one, and Kisumu East, one while in Uasin Gishu the one case is of a truck driver at Turbo.

The Narok case is from Narok East. In Nakuru, the case is from Nakuru West, while the case from Taita Taveta is at Voi.