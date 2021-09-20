Covid-19 infections reduce as 655 patients recover

113 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 2,680 tested in the last 24 hours pushing total confirmed positive cases to 246,643.

The positivity rate is now at 4.2% with cumulative tests so far conducted at 2,500,729.

Out of the new cases 104 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners with 58 females and 55 males.

The youngest is a five-year-old child while the oldest is 91 years.

655 patients have recovered from the disease with 465 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 190 from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 237,950 of whom 192,448 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 45,502 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly 6 patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours while 5 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in September 2021 pushing the cumulative fatalities to 4,995.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (2), 40-49 years (0), 50-59 years (1), 60 years and above (3).

A total of 1,410 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,107 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

105 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 73 of whom are on ventilatory support and 27 on supplemental oxygen. 5 patients are under observation.

Another 478 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 445 of them in general wards and 33 in High Dependency Units (HDU).