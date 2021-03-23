Covid-19: Interfaith council bans processions, night vigils as Easter beckons

The Interfaith Council has raised alarm over the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country calling upon places of worship to strictly comply with the set safety guidelines.

In a statement, the Council’s Chairperson Archbishop Antony Muheria said that churches will not be allowed to conduct night vigils or processions during Easter as a way of combating the spread of the virus among congregants.

“In a special way, during the forthcoming weeks when several faith traditions have solemn periods, all gatherings must adhere to these guidelines and no processions or night vigil services are allowed,” he said

The time limit for worship services remains 120 minutes, with the elderly of over 65 years of age urged to worship from home due to the high risk of contracting the virus.

“We continue encouraging the elderly over 65 years to worship from home due to the high danger of death the infection would place them in. It is out of concern for them that we give this advice,” he said

The interfaith Council also prohibited serving of food in funerals terming it as a super spreader activity.

“No food should be served in Funerals. We wish to emphasize this because it is when people remove their masks to eat, that the risk is highest, since we disregard social distancing while serving and when eating,” Muheria stated

The council expressed optimism on the roll out of Covid-19 vaccines and called upon the Ministry of Health as well as religious leaders to sensitize Kenyans on the need to take the jab.

“We still urge the Ministry of Health to continue giving as much information on the vaccine as possible, as well as address any doubts raised by the public.Nevertheless we urge religious leaders to encourage our people, especially the elderly, to take this second shield of protection by going to be vaccinated,” Muheria said

Muheria further called upon religious leaders to ensure thorough sanitization in places of worship as well as proper wearing of masks by congregants throughout a service.

All current requirements from the guidelines of handwashing or sanitization stations in the compound, observation of 1.5m social distancing, proper wearing of faces masks and temperature checks remain in place in both places of worship and funerals.

