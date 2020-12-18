Covid-19: Kagwe issues stern Christmas warning as 11 die

11 additional Covid-19 deaths were announced Friday raising the death toll in the country since March to 1,629.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who was speaking during the opening of Santamore Surgical Hospital at Kenol town in Muranga said the cumulative number of cases stand at 93,761 after 356 new cases were reported from 5,768 samples in the last 24 hours.

The CS mourned Nyamira governor John Nyagarama, the latest personality to succumb to the deadly virus Friday morning.

Kagwe who conveyed his deepest condolences to the family relished the moments they had together on World Aids Day that was marked in Nyamira where the fallen governor assured of his county’s preparedness to combat the virus.

“I also wish to condole with the people of Nyamira and the Council of Governors for the loss. His Excellency Nyangarama was a great political leader who cared deeply for his people and he will indeed be missed by many”.

The CS said Kenya was still in the middle of the pandemic warning that the festive season could spell doom if the Coronavirus preventive measures are disregarded.

“The simple acts of wearing a mask, washing hands and keeping social and physical distance can make a huge difference in our lives. As we get into the festive season, let us not drop our guard but instead be evermore on the alert, and ensure we do not become a statistic, either of death or a confirmed positive case” he cautioned.

He expressed hope that the much sought-after vaccine would be available early next year.

He revealed that Kenya will receive a free consignment of 24 million doses of the COVID 19 vaccine courtesy of the COVAX facility.

The government has ordered an additional 12 million doses of the vaccines at a cost of Sh10 billion.

Frontline health care workers will be the first to get the vaccine expected to be rolled out in the first quarter of 2021.

Covid cases

From the new cases, 346 are Kenyans, while 10 are foreigners. From this number 227 are male while 129 are female.

The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 93.

The ministry also reported the recovery of 275 patients, bringing the cumulative recoveries in the country to 75,274.

The latest recoveries comprise 227 patients who were on home-based care programme and 48patients who have been discharged from various hospitals.

The number of hospital admissions is still up.

“Currently there are 852 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 5,973 on Home Based Isolation and Care, 49 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 24 on supplemental oxygen. 2 are on observation” added the CS.

Another 37 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 29 are in the general wards and eight are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).