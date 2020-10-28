Covid-19: Kakamega County HQs closed after 57 health workers test positive

Kakamega County Headquarters has been closed after 57 health workers tested positive for Covid-19.

While addressing the media Wednesday, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said the County Headquarters will remain closed for seven days to allow for fumigation of the premises.

He added that all County Government employees shall be subjected to a Covid-19 test.

According to Governor Oparanya, Kakamega County has lost a total of seven patients from the disease with 316 cases reported since June.

The Governor also urged private hospitals to treat Covid -19 patients after testing for the virus saying that public hospitals within the region have already been overwhelmed.

He promised to recruit more healthcare workers to cater for the deficit caused by the effects of the virus.

The Governor urged the residents of Kakamega County to strictly observe Covid-19 protocols or prepare for tough times ahead.

The development comes after Kakamega County assembly suspended its operations on Tuesday after one Member of the County Assembly tested positive for the virus.

Marama South MCA Willis Opuka has called on all leaders to support schools within their reach with masks and other equipment to curb spread in schools.