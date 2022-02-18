26 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 5,679 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 322,640.

The positivity rate is now at 0.5% with 322,640 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,322,325.

Out of the new the cases, 17 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners with 15 males and 11 females.

The youngest is a one year-old child while the oldest is 75 years.

29 patients have recovered from Covid-19, 27 of them from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 2 are from the various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 302,966 of whom 250,158 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 52,808 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No death has been reported therefore the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,633.

A total of 137 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 593 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Three patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and all of them are on ventilatory support.

Another 24 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination Campaign

As of February 17th 2022, a total of 16,019,611 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,619,607 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,297,113.

Another 863,700 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 239,191 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 69,574 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 40,199.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 63.2%.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 26.8%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

