Covid-19: Kenya records eight positive cases as 15 recover

8 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 2,727 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 323,289.

The positivity rate is now at 0.3% with cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,473,702.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases four (4) are foreigners and four (4) are Kenyans.

“5 are males while 3 females. The youngest is a 25-year-old while the oldest is 61 years.” Read the statement.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 5, Mandera, Meru and Mombasa 1 case each.

15 patients have recovered from the disease 14 of them are from the Home-Based and Isolation Care while one is from a health facility in the country.

Therefore, this pushes the total recoveries to 317,506 of whom 264,505 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,001 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No death has been reported, therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,647.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (43), 20-29 (149), 30-39 years (409), 40-49 years (647), 50-59 years (1,028), 60 years and above (3,309).

A total of 23 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 113 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). 3 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

As of March 20th 2022, a total of 17,340,316 vaccines have been administered across the country.

Of these, 7,961,613 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,938,967.

Another 1,169,884 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 269,852 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 7,002 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 4,452.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 29.1%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.