Covid-19: Kenya records 55 new infections, 137 recoveries

ByChristine Muchira
COVID-19

55 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 3,216 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 322,151.

The positivity rate is now at 1.7% with cumulative tests so far conducted being 3,261,313.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases, 37 are Kenyans while 18 are  foreigners with 34 males and 21 females.

The youngest is a six-month-old child while the oldest is 92 years.

137 patients have recovered from Covid-19, 121 are  from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 16 are  from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 296,108 of whom 243,493 are from the Home-Based  Care and Isolation program, while 52,615 are from various health  facilities countrywide.

There is no death reported. Therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,621.

A total of 242 patients are currently admitted in various health  facilities countrywide, while 3,619 are under the Home-Based  Isolation and Care program.

8 patients are in the Intensive Care  Unit (ICU), 7 of them are on ventilatory support and 1 on  supplemental oxygen.

Another 58 patients are on supplemental  oxygen, 56 of them are in the general wards while Two patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

A total of 13,782,963 vaccines have been  administered across the country. Of these, 6,965,069 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 6,338,847.

Another 285,456 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years  while 193,591 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is  150,632 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the  last 24 hours is 83,833.

The uptake of the second dose among  those who received their first dose was at 63.3%. Proportion of  adults fully vaccinated was 23.3%.

The Government is working  towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

 

  

