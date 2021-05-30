Covid-19: Kenya receives 72,000 AstraZeneca doses from Juba

Kenya has received 72,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine which arrived from Juba, South Sudan Saturday evening.

The Ministry of Health said that Kenyans will start receiving their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine starting the first week of June 2021.

The decision came after the National Taskforce on Covid-19 Vaccines Deployment and vaccination revised the interval period for the administration of the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to 12 weeks.

“This is to urge all those who received the first dose to remain patient and await their second dose 12 weeks from the date of their first dose. It is worth noting that the Coronavirus (SARS-Cov-2) disease is new, rapidly evolving and information on prevention, treatment and vaccination is changing every so often based on scientific research and evidence,” the Health Ministry said earlier this month.

The Health Ministry said that is working with the COVAX Facility to secure the second consignment of of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the country as soon as possible.

The programme ensures that low and middle-income countries worldwide can access Covid-19 vaccines.

The Mutahi Kagwe led Ministry said that efforts to acquire more Covid-19 vaccines were underway to ensure as many eligible people are fully vaccinated in the shortest time possible and further said that entire adult population will be vaccinated by June 2022.

Kenyans eligible for the vaccine have been encouraged to take the vaccine when it becomes available.

The Ministry of Health has called on Kenyans to remain vigilant by adhering to Covid-19 safety protocols.

The Health Ministry has so far vaccinated a total of 968,733 persons against the Covid-19 disease countrywide.

Of these 293,240 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers 165,409, Teachers 152,315, Security Officers 82,007 and Others 275,762.