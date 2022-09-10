Covid-19: Kenya records 10 new more cases

The Ministry of Health recorded 10 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from a sample size of 1,428 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.7%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 338,290 from a cumulative test of 3,867,190 conducted since March.

Of the confirmed cases, seven are Kenyans while three are foreigners with seven being male while three is female.

The youngest is 32 years while the oldest is 67 years.

Five patients have recovered from the disease, 4 from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program while 1 is from a health facility in the country. This pushes the total recoveries to 332,508 of whom 278,892 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,616 are from various health facilities across the country.

No fatalities were recorded during the period under review so the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,674.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 12 patients currently admitted in our health facilities, while 96 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 1 other patient is on supplemental oxygen and is in the general ward

Vaccination Programme

A total of 21,313,830 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 17,774,488 are dosesadministered to the adult population (18 years and above).

An additional 1,948,698 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 423,962 are below 15 years but above 12 years while 1,166,682 are booster doses

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 27,680 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over the last 24 hours stand at 9,105. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 34.8%.

“The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 people,” said Kagwe.