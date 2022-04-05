Covid-19: Kenya records 11 new infections as 15 recover

11 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 3,922 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed cases to 323,479.

The positivity rate is now at 0.3% with cumulative tests so far conducted being 3,534,556.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases, 7 are foreigners while 4 are Kenyans.

´´8 are females while 3 are males with the youngest being a 10- year-old while the oldest is 60 years old.´´ Read the statement.

In terms of County distribution, Nairobi has 10 and Kisumu 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (2), 20-29 years (0), 30-39 (3), 40-49 (0), 50-59 (5), 60 years and above (1).

15 patients have recovered from Covid, all of them from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while.

This pushes the total recoveries to 317,717 of whom 264,702 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,015 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Fortunately, no death has been reported and therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,648.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (43), 20- 29 (149), 30-39 years (409), 40-49 years (647), 50-59 years (1,029), 60 years and above (3,309).

A total of 14 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 100 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or on supplemental oxygen or in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

As of April 4th 2022, a total of 17,685,281 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 16,175,070 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

Another 1,227,290 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 282,921 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 12,576 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 8,773.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 29.9%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.