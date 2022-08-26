Covid-19: Kenya records 12 more new cases

Kenya recorded 12 new Covid-19 cases on Friday from a sample size of 1,048 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 1.1%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 338,105 from a cumulative test of 3,850,723 conducted since March.

Of the confirmed cases, 10 are Kenyans while two are foreigners with nine being male while three are female.

The youngest is a five-year-old child while the oldest is 98 years.

14 patients have recovered from the disease, all from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program. This pushes the total recoveries to 332,293 of whom 278,697 are from the HomeBased Care and Isolation program, while 53,596 are from various health facilities across the country.

No fatalities were recorded during the period under review so the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,673.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 25 patients currently admitted in our health facilities, while 114 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 8 patients are on supplemental oxygen, 6 in General Wards while 2 are in the HDU.