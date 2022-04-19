Covid-19: Kenya records 12 new infections, no death

Kenya recorded 12 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday from a sample size of 2,233 tested in the last 24 hours.

The Country‘s positivity rate is at 0.5pc.

The total confirmed positive cases are now 323,630 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,570,754 since March 2020.

Of the new cases, six are Kenyans while six are foreigners with seven being male while five are females.

The youngest is a 15-year old while the oldest is 61 years.

40 patients have recovered from the disease; all of them are from the Home Based and Isolation Care. This pushes the total recoveries to 317,851 of whom 264, 833 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program while 53,018 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No death has been reported during the same period. The total number of fatalities remains 5,649.

A total of 11 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities country wide, while 101 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

No patient is in the Intensive care Unit (ICU) or on supplemental oxygen or in the general wards.

According to Health Cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe, no patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination

A total of 17, 818, 339 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these 16, 296,685 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

Another 1,230,166 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 291,488 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 572 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 430.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated stands at 30.3pc.